Broadway Stars Are Holding an Inauguration Day NYC Show to Raise Money for Human Rights Organizations

Though Jennifer Holliday is just the latest performer to decline a gig singing at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, other Broadway legends have no qualms singing on that day, so long as the stage is roughly 220 miles north in New York City. The benefit show "Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!" will feature performances from Tony Award-winners Chita Rivera, Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Betty Buckley, Jessie Mueller, Bebe Neuwirth, and Billy Porter, as well as other big names like Rosie O'Donnell, Caroline Rhea, and Rosie Perez. The concert will raise money for human rights organizations including Planned Parenthood, NAACP, Sierra Club Foundation, Southern Poverty Law Center and the National Immigration Law Center. Mueller told Billboard, "Hate comes from a lack of love, so we can't fight it with more of its own toxicity, we have to fill it with love." She then added, "There are really big things at stake. Things we can't save or solidify or safeguard alone. We have to think bigger, we have to ask for help, we have to reach out to one another and band together." While the January 20th show at Manhattan's Town Hall is sold out, the performance will be streamed live on Facebook at 3pm, and organizers hope to make this show into a monthly event.

