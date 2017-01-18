Broadway's Oh, Hello Will be Filmed and Broadcast, So You Can Eat Tuna and Watch at Home
Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland are coming to your house.
Good news, everyone not in New York: John Mulaney and Nick Kroll's Broadway show, Oh, Hello, will be filmed this Thursday and Friday and broadcast at a later date. Let's just hope that later date happens soon, before we all run out of tuna. (If you haven't seen the show, it's a lot about tuna.) The duo has been inhabiting the characters of Gil Fiazon and George St. Geegland for over a decade, and the live show premiered in 2015. But it's about time these two old fogies return to the small screen. "While no official touring plans have been announced, Gil and George can confirm they each have a very early doctor’s appointment sometime next week," the duo said in the release. Complications from too much tuna?