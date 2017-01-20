Sleater-Kinney, Stephen Malkmus, Boss Hog, and More Made an Anti-Trump Charity Protest Album
It's pay-what-you-want, with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood, The ACLU and 350.org.
In what's become a growing movement this week (and, really, since before the election), yet another collective of beloved musicians has joined forces in the name of protest art. Members of Sleater-Kinney, Boss Hog, plus Stephen Malkmus, Doug Martsch, Mac McCaughan, and many more have released a charity compilation called Battle Hymns as a "direct response to the current political situation in the U.S.A." And, yes, its release being coordinated with Inauguration Day is indeed intended to be in "opposition to the incoming administration." All proceeds for the album will go to Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, and 350.org. The project was organized by Quasi's Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss, whose other band Sleater-Kinney will also be performing this weekend as part of a Women's March afterparty in D.C. Battle Hymns is being offered as a pay-what-you-want download – with a suggested donation of $20 – but be generous, people.