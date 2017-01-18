Bruce Springsteen Privately Serenaded White House Staffers at a Secret Concert

True and good American Bruce Springsteen played the concert you’d work your whole life to attend when he did a secret set for more than 200 White House staffers last week — just to thank them for their dedication these past eight years. Rolling Stone reports that The Boss played a 15-song acoustic show in the room where he was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and in between songs spoke about political issues and the impact of President Obama. Further bringing you to your knees, Springsteen reportedly dedicated "Tougher Than the Rest" to the Obamas because of all they have weathered during their eight-year run. In addition to the gentle sound of about 250 people weeping, the set list included:

"Working on the Highway"

"Growin' Up"

"My Hometown"

"My Father's House"

"The Wish"

"Thunder Road"

"The Promised Land"

"Born in the U.S.A."

"Devils & Dust"

"Tougher Than the Rest" (with Patti Scialfa)

"If I Should Fall Behind" (with Patti Scialfa)

"The Ghost of Tom Joad"

"Long Walk Home"

"Dancing in the Dark"

"Land of Hope and Dreams"