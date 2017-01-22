Springsteen couldn't be with the protesters in body, but boy is he there in spirit.

Bruce Springsteen on Women's March: 'We Are the New American Resistance'

His solution somehow involves more Joker.

Director David Ayer on Suicide Squad: I 'Wish I Had a Time Machine'

The sci-fi film looks primed to benefit from Netflix's hit show about the afterlife.

Sundance: The Discovery Is Netflix's Spritual Cousin to The OA

New King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword Trailer for You, From Guy Ritchie

One of the first big buys of this year's festival.

Amazon Spends $12 Million on Sundance Rom-Com The Big Sick from Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Showalter, and Judd Apatow

"My next short is so political."

Taylor Swift, Jessica Chastain, and Zendaya are among the supporters.

Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, and More Among Celebs Showing Support for Women's March

12:25 p.m.

Cher on Trump Supporters: 'We Are Going to Kick Their Ass'

"His supporters always call us whiners, but we are going to kick their ass."