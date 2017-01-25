Latest News from Vulture

2:05 p.m.

Francis Ford Coppola Gave His Blessing to This Apocalypse Now Video Game Kickstarter

The developers want to make an "horror experience" instead of a first-person shooter.

1:28 p.m.

Jacob Tremblay Joins Shane Black’s Predator, Sadly Not to Play the Predator

From the Room to the choppa.

1:26 p.m.

M. Night Shyamalan Plot Twists, Ranked by Twistedness

These twisty ratings range from "thinking you found money in your winter coat before immediately realizing it’s just a crumpled ATM receipt," to "your insides after halal cart 'chicken' plate, post–happy hour drinks."

1:26 p.m.

Bryan Singer Will Direct X-Men TV Pilot

Its relationship to the movies is unclear.

1:15 p.m.

Michael Bay Is Producing a Movie About a Trump-Style Dystopia

It's not sci-fi, it's "sci-fun."

1:11 p.m.

Wren Is Finally Back on Pretty Little Liars, and He Looks ... Different

Congrats to Dr. Kingston, who seemingly got very acquainted with electric hair clippers.

12:08 p.m.

Dan Aykroyd Pens Tribute to His ‘One-Off, Broke-the-Mould’ Former Fiancée Carrie Fisher

"She was also in love with Paul Simon. She married him but I hope she kept my ring."

11:16 a.m.

Denis Villeneuve Has Arrived. Now He’s About to Take the Next Step.

After cutting his teeth on Sicario and Arrival, the Canadian director is ready to move on to the big time.

10:58 a.m.

Slayer Photoshop Themselves With Trump, Are Confused Why That Would Infuriate Some Fans

"I never would have guessed that there where so many snowflakes commenting their distaste for the new president."

10:49 a.m.

Chuck Palahniuk Says the Right’s ‘Special Snowflake’ Diss Came From Fight Club

Given the first rule of Fight Club, it makes sense that Tomi Lahren hasn't credited the author.

