Cameron Esposito Opens Up About Sexual Assault on Twitter, Calls Out Trump for Past Allegations

Comedian Cameron Esposito has taken to Twitter to open up about being a sexual-assault survivor. Following the weekend’s demonstrations across the globe that focused largely on women marching for access to safe, affordable reproductive-health services, Esposito is coming out about being date raped in college by a friend. “It feels ridiculous to come out about sexual assault on twitter,” she wrote in one of the tweets, “But honesty can be a good weapon And I will use it.” Additionally, Esposito has been tweeting screenshots of a Slate article from last October that aggregated all the assault claims against Donald Trump that women had come forward with after the now-infamous "grab them by the pussy" Access Hollywood tape was leaked. See her tweets below.

1 out of every 2 women will experience sexual violence in their lifetime.



I have.



College. Date rape. He was a friend. — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) January 26, 2017

I cannot separate the president from the things he has done to women.



And I don't think we should. — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) January 26, 2017

It feels ridiculous to come out about sexual assault on twitter



But honesty can be a good weapon



And I will use it — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) January 26, 2017

Sexual assault is the only crime where we accept "I'm sure he's sorry" as a legit, helpful response. pic.twitter.com/bnBFQJUQ2M — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) January 26, 2017