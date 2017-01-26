Cameron Esposito Opens Up About Sexual Assault on Twitter, Calls Out Trump for Past Allegations

Comedian Cameron Esposito has taken to Twitter to open up about being a sexual-assault survivor. Following the weekend’s demonstrations across the globe that focused largely on women marching for access to safe, affordable reproductive-health services, Esposito is coming out about being date raped in college by a friend. “It feels ridiculous to come out about sexual assault on twitter,” she wrote in one of the tweets, “But honesty can be a good weapon And I will use it.” Additionally, Esposito has been tweeting screenshots of a Slate article from last October that aggregated all the assault claims against Donald Trump that women had come forward with after the now-infamous "grab them by the pussy" Access Hollywood tape was leaked. See her tweets below.