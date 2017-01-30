Camila Cabello Gives First Performance Unbound By Harmonic Restraint
Machine Gun Kelly joined her.
Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony over a month ago, but no split is good and clean til the rebound comes a-calling. Well, dump that hope out with the other four harmonizers, the baby, and the bath water, because Cabello has officially given her first post-5H TV performance. The newly solo singer appeared on Ellen on Monday to sing "Bad Things," her single with Machine Gun Kelly. Harmony-free, Cabello still somehow managed to keep her vocal line in check, and all went well. Watch the beginnings of a new, bold world order above.