Candice Bergen Says Mary Tyler Moore "Opened The Door to Quality Television"
Bergen says there would have been no <em>Murphy Brown </em>without<em> Mary Tyler Moore</em>.
Following Mary Tyler Moore’s death yesterday at the age of 80, tributes and praise for the iconic entertainer keep pouring in. This morning on the Today show, Candice Bergen talked about the impact Moore had on her own life, saying that The Mary Tyler Moore Show laid the foundation for her own show, Murphy Brown, both as a sitcom and as a story about an independent working woman. Brown credited Moore with making women feel “entitled to a career,” and said that it “opened the door to quality television, because the writing was so original and had such depth.”