Rihanna Calls Donald Trump an ‘Immoral Pig,’ Kumail Nanjiani Talks the Makings of a Terrorist, and Other Ways Celebrities Are Condemning Trump’s Muslim Ban

As Donald Trump implemented his executive order barring refugees and persons from several Muslim countries from entering the country this weekend, Hollywood responded with outrage. Indeed, as protests broke out across the country, a number of famous Trump detractors voiced condemnations of the policy on social media. From insulting Trump to sharing immigrant stories, from demanding involvement of lawmakers to applauding the ACLU for winning a temporary stay of the order, from donating money to denouncing Islamophobia and xenophobia, here are some of the ways celebrities including Rihanna, Kumail Nanjiana, and Kim Kardashian are responding to the new world order.

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

How to make terrorists:



1. Ban everybody from a certain group from entering the country.

2. Wait. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017

As someone who was born in Pakistan I can tell you coming into America is VERY difficult. A #Muslimban accomplishes nothing but hate. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017

Hey @mike_pence @SenJohnMcCain @SpeakerRyan, you should be ashamed of yourselves. On your deathbeds you will know you made the world worse. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017

You're saying to a billion people "You're all the same. You're all dangerous to us." Children hear this. You breed evil here & everywhere. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017

This #MuslimBan is also messing up attendance at our bi-weekly "Undermine Western Civilization" meetings. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017

To our Muslim neighbors in the world: I & tens of millions of others are so very sorry. The majority of Americans did not vote 4 this man. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 28, 2017

#muslimban is making me cry LIBERAL TEARS for our country and its future, and you know what that means? COMPASSION, YOU MOFOS!! 😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥 — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) January 28, 2017

and i will match your 100K donation sia - #resist https://t.co/xkjVGeMWuR — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 29, 2017

Life is short & hard enough for everyone. The fact that our evil piece of shit President is already causing so much misery is unforgivable. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 28, 2017

Steve Bannon is the devil & he must be stopped at all costs. Its literally like having Charles Manson or David Koresh in the WH. #StopBannon — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 29, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump ,



Shove it up your ass.



Sincerely,



America — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) January 29, 2017

Donald Trump is an unwell, evil human being. To the core. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2017

To All Trumpsters & BernieBros alike, who, with dripping contempt, called me a "Fearmonger" --F¥ck You. #Muslimban #wall — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) January 28, 2017

Sick to my stomach today about the #MuslimBan

Don't understand why? Go to @Stl_Manifest & learn the awful history of US rejecting refugees — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 28, 2017

The 9/11 attackers were from Saudi Arabia, Egypt & UAE--not the 7 nations in the immigration ban. These all do have Trump properties though. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 28, 2017

The GOP leadership has cravenly capitulated to Trump's immigration ban. We look to our brave federal judiciary to check his madness. #Resist — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 29, 2017

If the White House disobeys the federal court orders, we must be prepared to take to the streets to preserve our democracy. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 29, 2017

Going to go out on a limb and say America was greater a week ago. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 26, 2017

Can't believe he's actually doing the disgusting unconstitutional things he promised to do. The Muslim ban is awful & will not be tolerated. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 28, 2017

Amplifying words of one of my favorite filmmakers, Asghar Farhadi, who like too many others will be turned away from the Land of the Free. pic.twitter.com/CcskcFueuo — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 28, 2017

Along with liar,racist,misogynist,fool,infantile,sick,narcissist-with the Muslim ban we can now add heartless & evil to DT's repertoire. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 28, 2017

We've lost something very precious.



And traded it for a cowardly, foolish illusion of safety.



I'm ashamed.#MuslimBan — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) January 28, 2017