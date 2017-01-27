Celebrities Pay Tribute to John Hurt

Following the news that esteemed British actor John Hurt had died on Friday, many of his co-workers and admirers wrote about his long and storied career. Hurt, whose career spanned six decades in film, had many memorable parts including Oscar-nominated roles in The Midnight Express (1978) and The Elephant Man (1980), and, was seen much more recently in 2016's Jackie. His characters in Doctor Who, Alien, V for Vendetta, and the Harry Potter franchise earned him fans outside of the art house film crowd. "It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing," Mel Brooks tweeted. "He was a truly magnificent talent."

It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing. He was a truly magnificent talent. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

John Hurt's Richard Rich in "A Man for All Seasons:" a paragon of heartbreaking human weakness & model for many of characters. #ButforWales pic.twitter.com/z6lUkpWBJZ — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 28, 2017

My deepest sympathies to John Hurt's family, friends and fans. He was a dear friend. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 28, 2017

Very sad to hear of John Hurt's passing. It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 28, 2017

Oh no. RIP John Hurt. He made everything he was in better. I was looking forward to seeing many more performances. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017

So sorry to hear of Sir John Hurt's passing. A gloriously talented actor, one of the best, of this or any era. Rest in peace, sir. — Alfred Molina (@OfficialMolina) January 28, 2017

So so sad. John Hurt was a rarity: He elevated every movie he was in. A legend. https://t.co/z2gJuMHTe1 — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) January 28, 2017

God speed to John Hurt, a legendary actor and good human being. — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 28, 2017

How fortunate we are to have lived in a world with John Hurt's rendition of "Jabberwocky". pic.twitter.com/qfOjxbgFsY — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 28, 2017

Oh no. What terrible news. We've lost #JohnHurt as great on the stage, small screen and big. A great man & great friend of Norfolk & #NCFC — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 28, 2017

John Hurt. What an acting legend. Rest in peace dear Sir. Wand shopping won't be the same without you ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jRrRCX8PZv — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) January 28, 2017

JOHN HURT. Simply an inspiration to all of us artists. Hopefully he will influence many actors in the future for a long long time. pic.twitter.com/LDlB07CB58 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 28, 2017

John Hurt, one of the finest actors of our time, and the loveliest person. This is terrible news. So, so sad. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 28, 2017

RIP my dear friend John Hurt. You were an awesome talent, an amazing co-star, and a better friend...you will be missed by all who knew you — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) January 28, 2017

Dance until your feet hurt. laugh until your face hurts.



Act until your John Hurt. #RIPJohnHurt — Dominic Monaghan. (@DomsWildThings) January 28, 2017

Wands up for John Hurt (Ollivander) pic.twitter.com/fphDSmvnfw — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) January 28, 2017