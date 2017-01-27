Celebrities Pay Tribute to John Hurt

Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Following the news that esteemed British actor John Hurt had died on Friday, many of his co-workers and admirers wrote about his long and storied career. Hurt, whose career spanned six decades in film, had many memorable parts including Oscar-nominated roles in The Midnight Express (1978) and The Elephant Man (1980), and, was seen much more recently in 2016's Jackie. His characters in Doctor Who, Alien, V for Vendetta, and the Harry Potter franchise earned him fans outside of the art house film crowd. "It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing," Mel Brooks tweeted. "He was a truly magnificent talent."