Celebrities Pay Tribute to Mary Tyler Moore

In the wake of Mary Tyler Moore's death on Wednesday, friends, former co-stars, and fans online celebrated the life of the television icon. Moore died in a Connecticut hospital at age 80, surrounded by friends and her husband, her publicist confirmed. "Mary was a glorious actress and a great comedienne. We took a trip to China before relations were normalized during the Nixon Administration that I will never forget. She will be missed," Norman Lear said in a statement to Vulture. From Mary Tyler Moore Show memories to tributes to the star's trailblazing work for women on television, see what Hollywood had to say about their memories of Moore.

Oprah Winfrey weighed in with Tyler's influence on her, saying in a statement, "Mary Tyler Moore majorly influenced my life and career. I respected and admired her business acumen, her passion and compassion for all life, and most importantly, the values espoused through her storytelling. I thank her for being a light that shined so brightly, it let me see myself in her.”

And in a statement of her own, MTM cast member Cloris Leachman had this to say about her former co-star, “My heart goes out to her husband, Robert — he was never more than a touch away from her. The picture that we all have of her, that’s how she was — sweet, kind, so tender, so delicate. She was America’s sweetheart. Valerie and I always had to rehearse and rehearse, to work things through but Mary was always ready to go, thoroughly prepared. The last time I saw her was our ‘Hot In Cleveland’ reunion. I had a feeling I wouldn’t see her again. If I could see her one last time I’d hold her in my arms and say, ‘We love you.'”

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

A great lady I loved and owe so much to has left us. I will miss her. I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017

Thanks for the first real image of a woman being independent, funny & vulnerable. Thank you for changing the face of TV, #MaryTylerMoore! pic.twitter.com/3rZbPczSnF — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017

"Who can turn the world on with her smile..." #MaryTylerMoore may she rest. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 25, 2017

Rehearsing on the #MaryTylerMoore stage today. A minute's silence as we remembered 1 of the true greats of TV comedy pic.twitter.com/UFHIkvWg3i — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 25, 2017

So devastated to hear about Mary Tyler Moore. She really did turn the world on with her smile and yes Lou Grant, her spunk. pic.twitter.com/o1TWn4g0B8 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore it was my honor to have met you.. & working with you when you graced us on That '70s Show a memory I will carry forever #RIP — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 25, 2017

I agree w/ Oprah #MaryTylerMoore influenced my career more than any other tv role model. She indeed turned on the world with her smile — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 25, 2017

R.I.P #maryTylerMoore "who can take a nothing day and make it all seem worthwhile well it's you girl and u should know it" — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 25, 2017

No words to express what sad news the death of Mary Tyler Moore is. What an amazing pioneering woman in comedy and entertainment. RIP Mary. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) January 25, 2017

Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017

who could turn the world on with her smile.. who could take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile" RIP Mary Tyler Moore 😢 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore was appointment TV for me & my mom. I grew up watching her- she was 1 of my favorites. My sympathies to her family. #icon pic.twitter.com/tkRv0pLVVn — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 25, 2017

TV Icon and groundbreaker #MaryTylerMoore has passed. She broke through our TV screens and showed that a powerful woman can be funny. RIP. pic.twitter.com/eUY6SkP6Tr — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore is gone. Very Sad Day. RIP My Dear Mary 🕊 — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) January 25, 2017

RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore will always be immortalized in Minnesota. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones today. https://t.co/FpJ5EUEOCn pic.twitter.com/x8dKH7g21v — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) January 25, 2017

RIP Mary Tyler Moore 🙏🏾 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 25, 2017

So sad to learn of the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. 🙏🏽 — Kelly Ripa (@KellyRipa) January 25, 2017

Even now looking at this picture I want to cry. I still can't believe Mary Tyler Moore touched my face. Will love her 4 ever. pic.twitter.com/6u4ELq27vN — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2017