Celebrities React to Obama's Farewell Speech

During Barack Obama's final speech in office, and in the moments after, many celebrities took to social media to pay their respects to the 44th president. While some chose to share personal memories of meeting POTUS, others commented on the speech itself. Of course, more than a few also got in a few jabs — both direct and lightly veiled — at the next guy taking over the job. Donald Trump has yet to respond to Obama's speech, he might be a bit preoccupied right now.

This #ObamaFarewell is beautiful. The love. Could Trump soak up all this warmth? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 11, 2017

From here with the Young Senator from Chicago to tonight. #obamafarewell. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/B9pPJ3p1CC — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 11, 2017

Watching Obama's final address, and realizing how very, very far we are about to descend. Farewell, O Captain my Captain! Heavens save us. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

The beauty you don't deserve — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) January 11, 2017

Me right now 🙏🏻 https://t.co/gW55C1wrwd — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 11, 2017

Thank you, thank you, thank you from my heart, Mr. President. @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/AV9yNUwmaR — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 11, 2017

I will miss @Barackobama so much he has a big heart, represents everything that is America, and has limitless compassion for the people 😢😢😢😢 — Jay Pharoah (@JayPharoah) January 11, 2017

champagnepapiAs a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O.