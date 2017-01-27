133 Famous Faces From Vulture’s Studio at the Sundance Film Festival
Jon Hamm, Elizabeth Olsen, Kumail Nanjiani, and many more.
Vulture braved the snowstorm that took hold of Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival this year, setting up shop on Main Street with its first-ever photo and video lounge. Over the course of four days we captured still and video moments featuring more than 130 faces of festival talent — from writers to actors to producers to one adorable dog. We hope you enjoy photographer Bobby Doherty’s gorgeous work as much as we enjoyed watching him gather it, and go here to see the best of our exclusive Sundance video moments with Peter Dinklage, Elizabeth Olsen, Mark Hamill, Jon Hamm, Charlize Theron, and more.BEGIN SLIDESHOW