Celebrities React to Meryl Streep’s Anti-Trump Golden Globes Speech

After an impressive introduction by her Doubt co-star Viola Davis, Meryl Streep's searing anti-Trump speech during the Golden Globes was met with a standing ovation and much acclaim. Despite the president-elect's unsurprising dismissive response, Streep devotees both in and out of Hollywood praised her powerful anti-bullying stance. "Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence," Streep said, accepting the Globes' career achievement award. "When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose." Below, some of the best pro-Meryl messages:

The definition of class Fully sobbing. This is what a leader of truth, compassion and freedom for all looks like. Thank you #MerylStreep We are so blessed to be inspired by this incredible, remarkable woman. Her speech tonight was truly magnificent. I am forever in awe and so deeply moved. Congratulations and thank you ❤️❤️❤️ #merylstreep #goldenglobes

Quoting my favourite #MerylStreep from last night. When u have a broken heart...turn it into art. You are astounding! #fangirl pic.twitter.com/gPmoprWLLg — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 9, 2017

The whole country's reaction when comedian @realDonaldTrump calls Meryl Streep an overrated actress pic.twitter.com/fgPtHeGOIE — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 9, 2017

This country needs more matriarchs like Meryl Streep. Truth to power, with compassion and authority. — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) January 9, 2017

meryl streep my aunty — Aminé (@heyamine) January 9, 2017

I HAVE NEVER LOVED MERYL MORE. BRAVO. WELL SAID. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 9, 2017

A true inspiration. Meryl, you beautiful soul. Thank you for using your voice to empower. #GoldenGlobes — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2017