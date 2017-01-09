Celebrities React to Meryl Streep’s Anti-Trump Golden Globes Speech

Photo: NBC/Getty Images

After an impressive introduction by her Doubt co-star Viola Davis, Meryl Streep's searing anti-Trump speech during the Golden Globes was met with a standing ovation and much acclaim. Despite the president-elect's unsurprising dismissive response, Streep devotees both in and out of Hollywood praised her powerful anti-bullying stance. "Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence," Streep said, accepting the Globes' career achievement award. "When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose." Below, some of the best pro-Meryl messages:

The definition of class Fully sobbing. This is what a leader of truth, compassion and freedom for all looks like. Thank you #MerylStreep We are so blessed to be inspired by this incredible, remarkable woman. Her speech tonight was truly magnificent. I am forever in awe and so deeply moved. Congratulations and thank you ❤️❤️❤️ #merylstreep #goldenglobes