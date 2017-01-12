Mahershala Ali Blames a Chair for His Terrible Game of Thrones Audition
Wow, way to throw that chair under the bus.
Every working actor knows it's impossible to look imposing with your feet dangling off a stool. Did Mahershala Ali learn nothing in acting school? While guesting on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Moonlight star explained how the absence of a real honest-to-god chair sabotaged his attempt to join the pantheon of players on Game of Thrones. It all worked out for the best in the end, though. Had he been cast on Game of Thrones, the Luke Cage actor might not have had the right schedule to co-star in the critically acclaimed Moonlight, which, if you've seen it, requires virtually no stool work whatsoever.