Chance the Rapper Is on the Board of Chicago’s DuSable Museum; It’s Almost Like He Loves That City or Something
The Smithsonian affiliate focuses on the conservation of African American history.
Hey, did you all hear that Chance the Rapper is somewhat fond of Chicago? So fond of it, in fact, that Chitown's native son has just joined the board of the city's DuSable Museum of African American History. Founded in 1961, the Smithsonian Institute affiliate exists, per their website, "to promote understanding and inspire appreciation of the achievements, contributions, and experiences of African Americans through exhibits, programs, and activities that illustrate African and African American history, culture and art." Entertainment Weekly points out that Chance will be following in his father's footsteps; Ken Williams-Bennett was also named to the board at DuSable. Meanwhile, Kanye is biding his time, getting ready to rank Chance's exhibits just the first moment he gets.
I'm honored to announce I have been made a board member of Chicago's historic DuSable Museum of African American History. I got big plans 💪🏾— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 6, 2017