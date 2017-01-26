Charlie Sheen Calls Chuck Lorre 'Talentless F*cking Sack of Sh*t' Like It's 2011 Again
He also labeled Lorre a "basket of denuded cat."
While some beef burns bright and fast, other feuds have the fiberous strength to last a lifetime. Such is the bad blood between Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre, ever since Sheen won too much, too hard, causing Lorre to fire him from his plum gig on Two and a Half Men. Sheen reopened the wounds on Wednesday, appearing on KIIS 106.5’s "Kyle & Jackie O" show to request that the CBS sitcom mogul "suck my butt." He continued his verbal lashing of Lorre, saying, "The most ridiculous impostor this side of La Brea is Chuck Lorre." Indeed, Sheen proved that his speciality for creative insults has not dampened over the years, as he went on to call Lorre a "basket of denuded cat" and "the most talentless fucking sack of shit of fucking stupid this side of La Brea." The countdown for the vanity card response begins thusly.