Charlie Sheen Contemplated Suicide After Receiving HIV-Positive Diagnosis

When Charlie Sheen revealed in late 2015 that he had been HIV-positive for four years, he appeared on Today to set the the record straight about his diagnosis. ("I have to put a stop to this onslaught, this barrage of attacks and of sub-truths and very harmful and mercurial stories that are about me that threaten the health of so many others that couldn't be further from the truth," he said.) Now, more than a year later, Sheen is candidly speaking out about how he "immediately wanted to eat a bullet" the day he learned of his HIV-positive status. "But my mom was there," he explained to Michael Strahan on Good Morning America this morning. "I wouldn't do that in front of her or let her find me to clean up that mess." However, due to the ample medication given to him by the doctors, Sheen realized how grateful he was for the numerous options available to continue living his life as normally as possible. "Like all of us, some days are better than others, but most days are pretty frickin' cool," he said of his current lifestyle. "I walk out in the world and it's just warm hugs and compliments and there's nothing but love out there right now."

Sheen also briefly reflected on his well-documented public meltdown that began when he was fired from his sitcom Two and a Half Men in 2011. "I was doing way too much testosterone cream," Sheen explained. "Trying to keep the old libido up. It metabolizes into basically a roid rage. That whole odyssey. That was basically an accidental roid rage. But there's some good quotes that came out of it, right? There's a few fun moments. So bizarre, so bizarre, so bizarre." Charlie Sheen, still winning.