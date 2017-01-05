A Charmed Reboot Is Coming to the CW

The Halliwell sisters are back, baby! The supernatural series Charmed — which aired for eight ass-kicking seasons on the WB between 1998 and 2006 — is officially getting a reboot at the CW after years of rumors. Spearheaded by Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, the reboot will be reimagined in the year 1976 and is described as "being connected to the original series in some fashion," although it's not clear at this point how so. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, former Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan have voiced their displeasure in the past of a potential reboot, both saying it was "too close" to the series finale and that Hollywood is "really running out of ideas." Regardless, a script commitment has been made, and demons and warlocks have never been more fearful.