Chelsea Handler Will Lead an Anti-Trump Women’s March at Sundance

Since Sundancegoers won't be able to march on Washington, the festival has put together its own iteration of the demonstration protesting Donald Trump's inauguration. Chelsea Handler will lead the Women's March on Main, named for Park City's Main Street. “Sundance has always been a platform for change: not only for filmmakers and filmmaking, but also for big ideas for the future,” Handler said in a release. “If there's anything I learned in the last year, it's that we need to be louder and stronger than ever about what we believe in, so I joined some incredible women from around the country to bring our voices together in the streets of Park City. The Women’s March on Main will be an opportunity for the creative community and those in Utah to stand beside those in D.C." The festival estimates the walk will be one of over 200 inauguration demonstrations.