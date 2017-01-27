Chief Keef Reportedly Arrested for Assault and Robbery of Former Producer
Ramsay Tha Great was reportedly the victim of an armed home invasion.
Chief Keef has reportedly been arrested for the assault and robbery of Ramsay Tha Great, his former producer. According to TMZ, Keef and a second individual were taken into custody Thursday night after law enforcement executed a search warrant on Keef's home in connection with the armed home invasion last week. Since the alleged incident, a beaten-looking Ramsay has been posting Instagram videos about the attack, claiming to have been robbed of money, a ring, and a Rolex. After Keef's arrest, Ramsay posted another video addressing the hate he has received. He said, "It's real sad to see my black community condone home invasion and armed robbery with a deadly assault ... [he] hit me in the face with an AK-47 ... Now that he's locked up because he chose to make that stupid decision, come into my house and do that, I'm the bad guy for putting him in jail? ... It's real life you can't do that."