Chrisette Michele Says She's 'Willing to Be a Bridge' by Performing at Donald Trump's Inauguration, Reaffirms She's Still 'No Political Genius'

In a puzzling bit of word salad, Chrisette Michele has posted a note explaining – though never outright acknowledging – her decision to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration. To her mind, it's ultimately about not allowing "Black History, American History" to "be in vain." Therefore she says she's volunteered as tribute and is "willing to be a bridge," though between who or what isn't entirely clear. "I don't mind 'These Stones,' if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless," she says, referencing the Bible about her readiness to be attacked for aligning herself with Trump's transition into power. "Today, I hope that Great Moments begin in peaceful & progressive conversation ... I am here." And because no reaffirmation of one's lack of political genius can be complete without misappropriating MLK quotes, Michele ends her self-justification with a quote from King about not being silent. Her final word: "I am here, representing you, because this is what matters." Precisely who "you" is, however, she's declined to clarify.