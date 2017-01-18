Self-Proclaimed ‘No Political Genius’ Chrisette Michele to Perform at Trump’s Inauguration

Throwing her to the wolves, Chrisette Michele's reps have confirmed earlier reports that the R&B singer will indeed perform at Donald Trump's inauguration this weekend. The New York Daily News first broke the story, claiming that Michele had been booked to sing for Trump a week ago but held off on announcing her appearance allegedly over fears of being vilified to the extent that Jennifer Holliday was for her since-reversed decision to participate in the inauguration. Michele's team has now reluctantly made her gig official with confirmation to Essence: "Michele's manager initially seemed a bit taken aback by the news and was unable to give further comment," the magazine says. According to the Daily News, she was set to join Travis Greene, Jonathan McReynolds, and Tye Tribbett to sing "Intentional," but because they turned down the offer, she was instead asked to do a solo R&B set. During last summer's racial unrest, Michele tweeted her unsolicited opinion that, although she's "no political genius," she determined there's no point in boycotting for social justice like it's 1963. Which, in retrospect, should've been a sign.