Marvel Has Found Its Leads for Freeform’s Cloak and Dagger TV Show

Ever since Marvel announced last April that it was expanding its sizable empire to the Freeform network (née ABC Family) with a teen-superhero saga called Cloak and Dagger, there has been cause for cautious praise of the notion. For one thing, picking such obscure Marvel Comics characters for a series means the powers that be will have the opportunity to be creatively untethered to the relatively unknown source material. But it seems the show will also act as a platform for two young actors: Deadline reports that erstwhile Disney Channel alumna Olivia Holt will play the energy-weapon-throwing Dagger and The Night Of's Aubrey Joseph is donning the teleporting cloak of, uh, Cloak. No word yet on if or how the show will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but no matter what, it'll be interesting to see how the brand syncs up with the teen-friendly tone of their new network outpost.