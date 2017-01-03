Coachella 2017: Beyoncé, Radiohead, and Kendrick Lamar to Headline Your Annual Trip to the Desert

Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

At Least 2017 Brought Kim Kardashian Back to Social Media

Briefly without the "West," but don't panic.

23 mins ago

The Wall Is the Most American Game Show on TV

I pledge allegiance to Chris Hardwick and dropping glowing balls into oversize slots.

24 mins ago

Oh, Hello’s Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Will Host the Independent Spirit Awards, Which Better Serve Some Tuna

Will George and Gil come too?

2:40 p.m.

All Your Bad Memes Just Made Migos’ ‘Bad and Boujee’ a Top 10 Hit

Hit your dab accordingly.

2:35 p.m.

Who Would Benefit Most From a Golden Globes Win?

What would a win mean for Issa Rae, or to the narrative arc of the Winona Ryder story?

2:20 p.m.

Rival BBC Nature-Documentary Host Has Some Harsh Words for Planet Earth II

"I fear this series, and others like it, have become a disaster for the world's wildlife."

2:14 p.m.

Megyn Kelly Is Leaving Fox News

She’ll be taking on an expanded role at NBC.

2:11 p.m.

Cameron Crowe Knew Jerry Maguire Would Work When a Marriage Proposal Went Down at a Test Screening

"It was one of the first times we felt like the love story might reach people."

2:07 p.m.

Rogue One’s Editors Talk About the Infamous Reshoots and Debunk the ‘Mythical 4-Hour Cut’

"There’s no mythical four-hour cut, it doesn’t exist."

1:51 p.m.

Let’s Imagine What Was Said During This Very Dramatic Oscars Photo Shoot

"Now, kiss!"

