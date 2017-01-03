Coachella 2017: Beyoncé, Radiohead, and Kendrick Lamar to Headline Your Annual Trip to the Desert
Plus ... Hans Zimmer?
The rumors were true! Beyoncé is once again headed to the desert — only, this time, she'll be the main event. Coachella 2017 will be headlined this year by Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Radiohead. The festival, which will take place over the course of two weekends this April, will also see notable performances from composer Hans Zimmer (we have so many questions), Lorde, Justice, Gucci Mane, and the xx, plus dozens more. It'll be Beyoncé and Kendrick's first time headlining the event. Pack your water guns, Now & Laters, and get to trekking!
January 3, 2017