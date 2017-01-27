See Coen Brothers Easy Rider-Inspired Super Bowl Ad
This is the first big game ad the directors have done since 2002.
The Coen Brothers have returned to making commercials with their first Super Bowl ad since 2002, "Easy Driver." A clear homage to the 1969 Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda-starring classic film Easy Rider, this ad trades in two hippies tearing across America on Motorcycles for the luxury of a new Mercedes-Benz sports car. The last time the Coen Brothers, best known for their own movies, took on an ad for the big game, it was for H&R Block, but their first Super Bowl ad was for another car company, Honda, nearly two decades go. The "Easy Driver" spot, which features a familiar face for fans of the source material, is set to air in the fourth quarter of next weekend's game.