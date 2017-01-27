See Coen Brothers Easy Rider-Inspired Super Bowl Ad

The Coen Brothers have returned to making commercials with their first Super Bowl ad since 2002, "Easy Driver." A clear homage to the 1969 Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda-starring classic film Easy Rider, this ad trades in two hippies tearing across America on Motorcycles for the luxury of a new Mercedes-Benz sports car. The last time the Coen Brothers, best known for their own movies, took on an ad for the big game, it was for H&R Block, but their first Super Bowl ad was for another car company, Honda, nearly two decades go. The "Easy Driver" spot, which features a familiar face for fans of the source material, is set to air in the fourth quarter of next weekend's game.  