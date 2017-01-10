Coen Brothers Entering a New (For Them) Frontier: Directing a TV Series
<em>The Ballad of Buster Scruggs</em> will be a limited series Western.
The bandwagon of silver screen fixtures making the movie to television needs to make room for two more: Joel and Ethan Coen are making their first-ever TV series. Variety reports that the celebrated film-making team are planning to direct a Western limited-series called The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Details on the project are about as empty and yet promising as Monument Valley in an old John Wayne film. So far all we know is that there will be six different story lines intertwining and there might be a "theatrical" element to the project as well. Seeing as how it's the Coen Brothers, it's seems pretty likely that some big names will come along for the ride. Hell, if majestic goddess Meryl Streep and America's sweetheart Julia Roberts are doing television, who knows who the Coens will be able to convince. Dare we suggest George Clooney?