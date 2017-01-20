Stephen Colbert Brings Back His Colbert Report Alter Ego to Say a Sincere Thanks, Obama
What is the conservative party without a Barry to loathe?
Stephen Colbert handed the Late Show reigns over to The Colbert Report's "Stephen Colbert" — erm, we mean his Colbert Report alter ego's identical twin cousin, why do we have to keep telling the lawyers that? — last night on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration, and that crazy character took a shocking moment to mourn the exit of President Barack Hussein Obama. As Colbert points out, for the last eight years the conservative movement in the United States has centered around a deep, collective hatred of Obama. “Without you, what do we believe?” he muses. Looks like the nation will be finding out momentarily.