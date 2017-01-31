Colin Farrell Rumored to Be the Slick Lawyer to Denzel Washington's Awkward Lawyer in Inner City
Denzel Washington might be getting a new partner in crime — er, stopping crime — in the upcoming thriller Inner City. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Colin Farrell is in talks to join the film, which was written by Nightcrawler filmmaker Dan Gilroy. Washington has already been cast as the lead, an "awkward" lawyer who has served as a legal researcher in Los Angeles for decades, before he is recruited by a slick lawyer (that would be Ferrall) to come work at his prestigious law firm. There, Washington "stumbles upon a case" which is presumably where the thriller part of this equation kicks in.