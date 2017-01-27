Conan Is Heading South With Conan Without Borders: Made in Mexico Special
The show will use an entirely Mexico-based crew.
Conan's country-hopping habit is getting political with its next destination: Mexico City. Just days after Donald Trump doubled down on his plans to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, Conan O'Brien has announced his Conan Without Borders: Made in Mexico special. As he explained on Thursday's show, the travelogue will differ somewhat from the show's previous excursions to the likes of Germany, South Korea, Armenia, Cuba, and Qatar, as O'Brien will mount the special with the help of "an all-Mexican staff, crew, guests, and studio audience." The results of the voyage are set to air as a prime-time special, so you can watch a smooth rebuke of xenophobia at 10 p.m. on March 1.