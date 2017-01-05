Conan O’Brien’s Conan Reportedly Switching to Weekly Format

The wonderful world of late-night television is about to be a lot less ... red-headed. The Wrap is reporting that Conan O'Brien's beloved late-night TBS talk show, Conan, will be shifting from a nightly to an hour-long weekly format on the network. Turner CEO John Martin relayed the news at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last night, with Martin believing a "one-hour weekly will just prove better for the show" and that "the show has worked best with O'Brien on the road" in the current competitive climate of late-night television. It's unclear when the shift to a weekly format will take effect, but when it does, the host will join his fellow TBS colleague, Samantha Bee, in airing one show per week. TBS or O'Brien himself have yet to formally comment on the change.