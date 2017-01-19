Constance Wu Explains Why She’s Attending the Women’s March on Washington

Count Constance Wu among the many thousands of women heading to the Women’s March on Washington this weekend. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the outspoken star of Fresh Off the Boat discussed why she supports the protest movement, as well as her thoughts on Donald Trump’s presidency. “I think having a march in Washington that is headlined and front-lined and led by women,” Wu noted, “is a statement about the patriarchal standards that we don’t even see because they are so woven into the fabric of our existence.” Wu noted that, while Trump himself seems unresponsive to criticism, or even facts, she hopes to add “another voice of support to the already overwhelming hordes of dissent of people who do not think he is a legitimate president.” To that end, she supports the many artists who have refused to perform at Trump’s inauguration and notes that she herself does not plan to participate in “any event that even comes close to legitimizing Donald Trump’s electoral win.” And, lest you think that Wu plans to stop her activism after the protest, she also wants to keep working to promote change within her own industry. “I would like to continue lending my talents,” she told THR, “to projects that promote whole, human, flawed, interesting narratives of Asian-Americans and Asian-American women and women of color.”