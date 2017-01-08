Like Magic Constantine Will Rise From the Dead on CW Seed As an Animated Series

Once again, the CW is turning to producer Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow) to conjure up another hit DC Comics–based television series, this time with an animated version of Constantine. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first season will include five or six ten-minute episodes that will all premiere on the CW Seed during 2017 and 2018. Fans of the short-lived former NBC take on the crime-solving, magic-wielding antihero, will be happy to know that Matt Ryan, who starred as John Constantine, will be back to voice the cartoon. Ryan has kept a hold on the character since Constantine went off the air in 2015, with an appearance on Arrow. The co-creator and executive producer of the original NBC series David S. Goyer is also onboard for this adaptation.