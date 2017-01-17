Corey Stoll, Rita Wilson, and Seemingly Everyone Else in Brooklyn Will Return for the Last Season of Girls
Alongside Riz Ahmed, Matthew Rhys, and Tracey Ullman.
Seems that Dill isn't entirely out of Elijah's life. Girls has released its full cast list ahead of the February 12 premiere date of its final season, revealing that Corey Stoll, who played the sexy news anchor Dill, will return to the show in some capacity. Other returning guest stars include Rita Wilson as Marnie's mom, Peter Scolari and Becky Ann Baker as Hannah's parents, Jon Glaser as Laird, and Colin Quinn as Grumpy's owner Hermie. They'll be joined by a slew of new guests, including Riz Ahmed as the beachy Paul-Louis, Matthew Rhys as an author named Chuck Palmer, and Tracey Ullman as somebody named Ode. In Hannah's mind, all those characters are less important than she is.