Courtney Love Will Star in Lifetime’s Menendez Brothers Movie
Courtney Love will play Kitty Menendez.
Now that the Menendez brothers are getting the O.J. Simpson trial treatment with multiple TV adaptations in the works, Courtney Love has signed on to star in Lifetime's made-for-TV movie about the brothers' infamous crime. According to Lifetime's description, the movie will cover the dramatic trial in which Erik and Lyle Menendez were found guilty of murdering their parents, along with the "extreme abuse the brothers endured at their father's hands, while their mother looked the other way." Love will play Kitty Menendez, but the brothers and their father Jose Menendez have not been cast. Production will begin in February in Vancouver, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will be directed by RuPaul's Drag Race producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, from a script written by Abdi Nazemian.