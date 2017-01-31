Rachel Bloom Wrote a Song for the Upcoming Supergirl-Flash Musical Crossover Episode

Not only will Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom write songs that are ultimately deemed too dirty to air on her own show, but she'll also chip in to help write (presumably not too dirty) songs for fellow CW shows. BuzzFeed reports that Bloom has penned an original song for the upcoming musical crossover episode of The Flash and Supergirl. Bloom was so besotted by the two superhero series doing a musical outing that she immediately reached out to The CW's president to write a song, and was soon pitching ideas to the series' executive producers Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg. The song, which Bloom wrote with the help of her old Robot Chicken boss Tom Root, is dubbed "Superfriends" and will be performed by Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist. "I am so excited to contribute more to the upward trend that is musicals in television and film. Music can be one of the most amazing and efficient forms of storytelling and character development," Bloom said in a statement. "Also, it was really fun to write a comedy song for two superheroes." Bloom's song will appear in the second of two crossover episodes the shows will be having — it's a Flash episode — and it will air on March 21.