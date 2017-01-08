Latest News from Vulture

1:41 p.m.

Spoon and the Shins Debuted New Songs, Though Only One Band Is Gonna Get That Coveted Prairie Home Companion Bump

Looks like we're gonna need some wider chutes.

12:37 p.m.

Mariah Carey Believes Her Botched New Year’s Performance Was Sabotaged: ‘They Foiled Me’

"I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt."

11:54 a.m.

David Blaine’s Attempt to Shoot Himself in the Mouth Went Awry, Making You Wonder If You Even Get What Magic Is Supposed to Be

This guy.

11:50 a.m.

The CW Renews Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin

All four superhero shows were also renewed, don't worry.

11:06 a.m.

David Bowie’s ‘No Plan’ Music Video Is an Eerie Tribute to the Legend

One of Bowie's final recordings.

10:09 a.m.

Mark Hamill Recorded a Trump Tweet As the Joker, Striking Fear Into the Hearts of All of Gotham’s Haters and Losers

Hey, at least The Joker had puns.

9:46 a.m.

SeaWorld San Diego Abandons Its Classic Killer Whale Show

After years of protest.

8:42 a.m.

Alexis Bledel Isn’t Too Sure About the Future of Gilmore Girls

"I think most of us are just wanting to tell a good story."

Yesterday at 3:26 p.m.

Moonlight and Manchester By the Sea Dominate the National Society of Film Critics Awards

So, what does this mean for the Oscars?

Yesterday at 2:07 p.m.

Order Yourself a Pallet of Cheesecakes Now, Because The Golden Girls Will Soon Be Available to Stream on Hulu

Hulu, you're a pal and a confidant.

Load More