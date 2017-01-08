The CW Renews Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin
All four superhero shows were also renewed, don't worry.
Shenanigans are about to get even more fun in West Covina and Miami. (It really isn't as nuanced as that!) The CW has decided to renew its popular dramedies Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin for a third and fourth season on the network, respectively, as Rebecca Bunch and the Villanueva family breath a big sigh of relief. Also returning for the 2017-2018 broadcast season are all four of the CW's DC Comics superhero shows — The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow — as well as the long-running fantasy-horror series Supernatural. So yes, if you do the math, that means the network renewed every single one of its returning fall shows. Hot damn!