Cyndi Lauper on Madonna's Women's March Speech: 'I Don't Think That It Served Our Purpose'

Madonna found herself in the familiar territory of controversy last weekend when her Women's March speech, which was about how anger is not the answer, drew criticism for its fiery rhetoric. In it, Madonna dropped a lot of profanity and said, "Yes, I have thought an awful thought about blowing up the White House." Now, Cyndi Lauper is joining those who didn't care for Madonna's way of expressing herself, saying, "I don't think it served our purpose." The singer appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, arguing, "Anger is not better than clarity and humanity. That is what opens people's minds." Lauper then made Madonna the ugly step-sister to Scarlett Johansson's Cinderella, continuing, "When you want to change people's minds, you have to share your real story like Scarlett Johansson. She shared her story. It was clear. It was eloquent. Yelling doesn't. It just jacks people up." Okay, but "girls just wanna have fundamental rights advocated for them with due restraint" is going to be hard to fit on a t-shirt.

