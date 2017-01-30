Daddy's Home Sequel Reportedly Eyes Mel Gibson and John Lithgow for Daddy Duty
Are we looking at a<em> Granddaddy's Home?</em>
American audiences are ravenous for more and more daddies, ever more daddies. According to Deadline, the sequel to Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg's 2015 comedy Daddy's Home is hoping to add at least two more men of parental age to its cast. Mel Gibson and John Lithgow are both considering offers for roles in the upcoming Daddy's Home 2. Gibson's casting would be another step in his path back to mainstream stardom, a journey put into motion by the success of Hacksaw Ridge and his subsequent Oscar nomination for Best Director. The actor hasn't appeared in a comedic role since 2011's dark puppet dramedy The Beaver.