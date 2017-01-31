Daft Punk, A Tribe Called Quest, Dave Grohl, and More to Perform at Grammys

As they do every year, the 2017 Grammys will use the same logic to book performers as kids do when filling up their soda at the fountain: if one flavor is good, then mixing in every single flavor imaginable must be even better. According to Pitchfork, A Tribe Called Quest, Dave Grohl and Best New Artist nominee Anderson .Paak are the latest collaboration scheduled to take the Grammys stage Sunday, February 12. Daft Punk and The Weeknd, as well as Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, have also been announced to perform, alongside Adele, Metallica, Keith Urban, John Legend, Bruno Mars, and Carrie Underwood. While the night will feature plenty of music's biggest stars, not all of them will be in attendance: Frank Ocean, Kanye West, Drake, and Justin Bieber have all either said or are rumored to be skipping the show for various reasons. Which is too bad, because you could really go for a mashup of Drake and Keith Urban right about now.