The Daily Show's Desi Lydic Breaks Down the Trump Administration's Recent ‘Alternative Facts’

By now you've undoubtedly seen Kellyanne Conway's "alternative facts" interview with Chuck Todd from this Sunday's Meet The Press. What you might have missed is Conway's distinct series of verbal ticks and chill hair moves throughout the interview, tells that, according to The Daily Show, might potentially, possibly, very, very, allegedly indicate that someone is telling a huge whopperino. (Just kidding. It is literally impossible for you to have missed them.) Daily Show correspondent Desi Lydic even took it a step further, explaining why, in the same way a stranger is just a friend you haven't met yet, maybe "alternative facts" are simply truths you have heretofore failed to recognize as true. Hard to tell if she's being serious, though. Difficult to hear her over that blow dryer.

