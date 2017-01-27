Trevor Noah Can’t Help But Notice Donald Trump Sounds Exactly Like the Joker Now
Why so serious?
If you got déjà vu watching President Donald Trump explain the angry world to ABC News' David Muir on Wednesday, ask yourself where you might have heard a similar diatribe before. A crumbling world? The willingness to create more anger and chaos as a way to awaken the populace to the truth? Extremely questionable hair? Heath Ledger may have won an Oscar for his turn as the Joker in 2008's The Dark Night, but Trump gets to play him on the world's stage, and everyone can agree, that's the sweeter gig.