19 mins ago

Bob Dylan Will Come Out of Hiding to Headline Firefly Festival 2017

But will he actually show up?

10:48 a.m.

Jamiroquai Gets His Daft Punk on in New Song Aptly Named ‘Automaton’

Jay Kay's first album in seven years is out March 31.

10:40 a.m.

Céline Dion Has Come From Far Across the Distance and Spaces Between Us to Give Advice on The Voice

She sees you, she feels you.

10:35 a.m.

Trevor Noah Can’t Help But Notice Donald Trump Sounds Exactly Like the Joker Now

Why so serious?

10:26 a.m.

President Trump Called Another Woman Disgusting, This Time It’s Madonna

But remember that he spent several years trying to scam her into a date.

10:21 a.m.

A Dog’s Purpose Is Sweet Enough to Make You Sick

Even Lassie wasn’t this saintly.

10:00 a.m.

Two Sundance Documentaries Take on Donald Trump in Real Time

With Trumped and Nobody Speak, a medium takes on a man whose mission is destroy the medium.

9:46 a.m.

Let’s All Take a Moment to Watch Jason Momoa Throw Axes at a Wall

*Nods thoughtfully.*

8:38 a.m.

Amazon’s Z: The Beginning of Everything Almost Gives Zelda Fitzgerald Her Due

The new Amazon series about Zelda Fitzgerald is sometimes compelling, but a little too restrained.

8:31 a.m.

The TV Shows and Characters We’ve Changed Our Minds On

"I now realize that Emily Gilmore is always right and the real heroine of the show."

