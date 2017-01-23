Darren Criss Joins the Big Cozy Glee Reunion That Is the Supergirl-Flash Musical Crossover
He'll play the villainous Music Meister.
In good news for anyone who somehow remained a Dalton Warblers fan after all these years, Darren Criss is going to be part of a miniature Glee reunion. Criss, a sometime Hedwig and, inexplicably, recent host of Hairspray Live!, is going to play the villainous Music Meister in the CW's upcoming musical crossover between The Flash and Supergirl. In case you're not up on your Glee knowledge, that means he'll get to hang out with Sebastian Smythe (Grant Gustin, who plays the Flash) and Marley Rose (Melissa Benoist, who plays Supergirl) all over again. Let's hope they make it to regionals!