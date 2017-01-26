David Bowie Is Getting His Own Stamps in the U.K.

In a move to seemingly make their overseas American postal colleagues steam with envy, Britain's Royal Mail is set to debut a set of stamps to honor the late, great David Bowie, who died of cancer last year at the age of 69. The New York Times reports that the ten stamps will celebrate the many personas he took on during his life — six album covers and four live concerts to be exact — which include a colorful depiction of his Aladdin Sane cover and a striking concert still from his iconic Ziggy Stardust tour. It's the first time the Royal Mail has given any solo musician the stamp treatment, and frankly, this is anything but a god-awful small affair. You can buy and lick them (preferably for letters and packages, but whatever, you do you) beginning on March 14.