DC Comics' Geoff Johns Teases New TV Series Coming in 2017

DC president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns gave super hero-loving fans a special holiday treat on New Year's Day when he revealed that there might be another DC TV show coming in 2017. Johns posted on Twitter shortly after midnight the five projects he is most excited about for in the next twelve months, and among them was a tweet about DC's already robust line-up on CW and Fox. Johns wrote, "More #DCTV @CW_TheFlash @CW_Arrow @Gotham @TheCW_Legends @LuciferonFOX @TheCWSupergirl and many more! One which will be announced soon..." Though Johns did not elaborate on the to-be-announced show, it could be either be a completely separate series or a continuation of the popular Arrowverse which includes Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. During the Tweetstorm Johns also announced that he would be returning to writing comics in the new year.

And 1) Writing comics again... stay tuned! Happy New Year!!! pic.twitter.com/zUvs4NIXhM — Geoff Johns (@geoffjohns) January 1, 2017