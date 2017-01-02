Deadpool Was Movie Pirates’ Favorite Booty to Illegally Download in 2016

As media outlets all over the internet compiled their end-of-2016 lists (why yes, Vulture has a few), TorrentFreak used their knowledge of pirated movies to create its annual chart of the most torrented films of the year. Using data collected from public BitTorrent trackers and other sources, the website found that superhero movies dominated the illegally downloaded films of the past 12 months. Yet one R-rated masked mercenary took home the top honor above the more mainstream-approved good guys and villains in Suicide Squad, X-Men: Apocalypse, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Captain America: Civil War. Though Deadpool garnered the most love from penny-pinching, theater-adverse movie-watchers, the pirates did not seem to make that big a dent in the sales for the Ryan Reynolds film, as it was one of the year's top-ten highest grosses at the box office with $783,770,709 earned worldwide. Likewise, other recent multiplex juggernauts like Finding Dory and 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens were also popular on BitTorrent. Still, pirates shouldn't be surprised when the wisecracking superhero breaks the fourth wall to give them hell in the sequel. Read the full list below.

1) Deadpool

2) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

3) Captain America: Civil War

4) Star Wars: The Force Awakens

5) X-Men: Apocalypse

6) Warcraft

7) Independence Day: Resurgence

8) Suicide Squad

9) Finding Dory

10) The Revenant