Alas, Debra Messing Says Will & Grace Revival is 'Nothing Beyond Talks'
"Sadly Leslie [Jordan] was wrong."
Over the holidays, Emmy Award-winning Will & Grace guest star Leslie Jordan gifted us with news seemingly confirming that the NBC series would get a 10-episode revival next fall. Just as we were starting to think 2017 was looking as bright and shiny as a piece of Karen's statement jewelry, however, Debra Messing (the Grace-half of the beloved sitcom) is here to sit us down on a couch and hit us with a hard truth: our nostalgia-fueled reboot dreams are not a done deal, honey. "Sadly Leslie was wrong," Messing wrote on Twitter. "Nothing beyond talks." Excuse us while we watch Karen and Jack sing "Unforgettable" and cry over our crushed rose-colored glasses.
Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks. https://t.co/NDmKoH2Iql— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) January 2, 2017