Alain Delon Shoots Down César Awards Presidency Rumors, Citing Roman Polanski ‘Solidarity’

The French film world caused a bit of an international uproar this week when Roman Polanski was announced as the new president of the esteemed César Awards. (The French Oscars, if you will.) Despite the organization initially standing by its presidency choice, French feminists were quick to mobilize and protest his appointment — Polanski pleaded guilty in the '70s to raping a 13-year-old-girl in the U.S., but he fled the country before he could be sentenced. Their efforts were effective, as Polanski resigned a few days later "in order not to disturb" the upcoming ceremony. French media widely reported that legendary French actor Alain Delon would be serving as his replacement, with the suggestion gaining particular traction after Delon's daughter Instagramed a photo of him to advocate for his appointment. Well, you don't have to worry about that rumeur anymore, because Delon is pas intéressant in anything related to the Césars ... and it all goes back to Polanski once again.

As outlined in The Hollywood Reporter, Delon shot down the presidential speculation, citing "solidarity" with the filmmaker. "If I were asked to preside over the Césars in his place, I wouldn't go, in solidarity with Polanski," he explained to Le Figaro. "Every time he crosses the street, are we going to talk about 1970? And if I have to put my feet on the plate, well, I put them on." Despite a current lack of president, the Césars are still scheduled to occur in Paris on February 24.